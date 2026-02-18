Watch: US attacks three alleged drug vessels in deadly strike
- The US military conducted deadly strikes on three alleged drug boats on Monday, resulting in 11 fatalities.
- These latest strikes bring the total number of deaths from US operations against alleged traffickers to 145 since the campaign began in September 2025.
- The campaign was launched by Donald Trump.
- Footage released by the US Southern Command shows the small speeding vessels exploding into flames.
- Officials claimed the boats were "operated by designated terrorist organizations", with two struck in the eastern Pacific Ocean and one in the Caribbean Sea.
