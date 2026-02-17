Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia jails US citizen for trying to take assault rifle out of airport

A Kalashnikov AK-47
A Kalashnikov AK-47 (AFP/Getty Images)
  • A U.S. citizen has been sentenced to four years in jail by a Russian court for attempting to smuggle Kalashnikov assault rifle stocks out of a Moscow airport.
  • The individual, a collector of Kalashnikov weapons, checked in a suitcase containing two Kalashnikov stocks at Moscow's Vnukovo airport without making a customs declaration.
  • The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was found guilty under a criminal code article related to weapons smuggling and partially admitted his guilt.
  • The U.S. State Department strongly advises against all travel to Russia, urging its citizens to leave immediately due to risks including terrorism, unrest, and wrongful detention.
  • The State Department warns that Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on false charges, denying them fair treatment and convicting them without credible evidence, claims which Russian officials deny.
