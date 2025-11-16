‘Are you an American citizen?’: Border Patrol questions Spanish-speaking workers
- Customs and Border Patrol agents questioned two workers installing Christmas lights in an East Charlotte garden on Saturday.
- The agents asked the workers, who were speaking Spanish, about their country of origin and whether they were American citizens.
- The homeowner, Rheba Hamilton, filmed the interaction in her North Carolina front yard.
- No arrests were made during this particular incident, although federal officials confirmed a surge in immigration enforcement across Charlotte that day.
- President Donald Trump’s administration has previously defended such federal enforcement operations as vital for combating crime and upholding immigration laws.