US ‘could attack Iran within days’ as White House sends warning to Tehran
- The US is reportedly considering military strikes against Iran within days, following a stark warning from the White House for Tehran to agree to a deal.
- President Trump has deployed warships, tankers, and submarines to the Middle East, with potential strikes ready as early as Saturday, according to CBS sources.
- Intensive talks in Geneva this week concerning Iran’s nuclear programme concluded without a breakthrough, despite Iran claiming an understanding had been reached.
- US vice president JD Vance stated that Iran continues to disregard Washington’s core demands, suggesting that military action remains a possibility.
- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned of severe retaliation if the US renews attacks, as Iran prepared for rocket launches across its southern region.
