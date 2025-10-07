Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Significant flight delays throughout US amid government shutdown

  • US airports, including those in New York, Los Angeles, and Denver, experienced significant flight delays on Monday night.
  • The delays were attributed to air traffic controllers calling out sick amidst the ongoing government shutdown, which has left them unpaid.
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted the severe stress on controllers, who are concerned about their financial stability and ability to pay bills.
  • Duffy confirmed a slight increase in sick calls among air traffic controllers, directly linking it to the resulting flight disruptions.
  • The current situation echoes a previous government shutdown from late 2018 to early 2019, which also saw an influx of sick calls and widespread flight delays.
