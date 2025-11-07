Three-year-old girl among victims of UPS plane crash
- A UPS plane crash in Kentucky on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of 13 people, including a grandfather and his three-year-old granddaughter.
- The civilian victims, Louisnes Fedon and his granddaughter, were described as being 'in the wrong place at the wrong time' near the airfield.
- Three aircraft crew members – Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt, and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond – also perished in the incident.
- The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 freighter plane crashed shortly after taking off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport when its left engine detached and a 'large plume of fire' erupted from its wing.
- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash, having successfully downloaded data from the jet's black boxes.