Fireball engulfs Louisville businesses after UPS plane crashes
- A UPS McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo plane crashed during take-off at Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday.
- The aircraft, carrying three crew members and 38,000 gallons of fuel, erupted in a huge fireball.
- State Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the catastrophic incident resulted in at least seven fatalities and 11 injuries.
- The wreckage from the crash also caused damage to at least two businesses.
- Footage showed the Honolulu-bound plane ablaze as it departed from the company’s global aviation hub.