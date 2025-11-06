Satellite images reveal plane crash’s devastation
- Satellite images have revealed the trail of destruction left behind after a UPS cargo plane crashed in Kentucky, killing at least 12 people.
- The MD-11 aircraft, built in 1991, had reportedly recently undergone repairs for a critical fuel tank issue, being grounded from September 3 to October 18.
- The crash occurred during takeoff when one of the plane's engines detached from its left wing, leading to a fire and subsequent explosion.
- The crash caused significant damage, including a 300-foot-long cut through a UPS warehouse, and has led UPS to halt operations at its Louisville Worldport hub.
- Investigators have recovered the black box voice recorders, which are being transported to Washington, D.C. for analysis as part of the ongoing inquiry.