Satellite images reveal plane crash’s devastation

A satellite image shows the debris field left behind by the UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky
A satellite image shows the debris field left behind by the UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky (Vantor)
  • Satellite images have revealed the trail of destruction left behind after a UPS cargo plane crashed in Kentucky, killing at least 12 people.
  • The MD-11 aircraft, built in 1991, had reportedly recently undergone repairs for a critical fuel tank issue, being grounded from September 3 to October 18.
  • The crash occurred during takeoff when one of the plane's engines detached from its left wing, leading to a fire and subsequent explosion.
  • The crash caused significant damage, including a 300-foot-long cut through a UPS warehouse, and has led UPS to halt operations at its Louisville Worldport hub.
  • Investigators have recovered the black box voice recorders, which are being transported to Washington, D.C. for analysis as part of the ongoing inquiry.
