Flight tracker maps final moments before ‘catastrophic’ UPS plane crash
- A UPS MD-11 aircraft crashed during takeoff from Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, 4 November.
- The Honolulu-bound plane caught fire and subsequently ploughed into at least two nearby businesses, resulting in a large fireball.
- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that the incident has led to at least seven fatalities and 11 injuries.
- Flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 captured the final movements of the aircraft.
- Emergency responders are on the scene, and federal officials are slated to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the incident.