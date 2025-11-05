Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Flight tracker maps final moments before ‘catastrophic’ UPS plane crash

Flight tracker shows moment of ‘catastrophic’ UPS plane crash
  • A UPS MD-11 aircraft crashed during takeoff from Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, 4 November.
  • The Honolulu-bound plane caught fire and subsequently ploughed into at least two nearby businesses, resulting in a large fireball.
  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that the incident has led to at least seven fatalities and 11 injuries.
  • Flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 captured the final movements of the aircraft.
  • Emergency responders are on the scene, and federal officials are slated to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the incident.
