Watch Vikings march across UK island for historic festival
- The world-famous Up Helly Aa fire festival is currently taking place in Lerwick, Shetland.
- The annual event, held on the last Tuesday of January, sees participants dressed as Vikings march through the town.
- Led by the Guizer Jarl, the festival culminates in a torch-lit procession and the burning of a replica longboat.
- The tradition, which dates back to the 19th century, recreates Shetland's ancient Viking past.
- Volunteers are responsible for building the galley boat and producing over 1,000 torches for the celebration.