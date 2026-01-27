Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch Vikings march across UK island for historic festival

Scottish vikings march through the streets for Up Helly Aa festivities
  • The world-famous Up Helly Aa fire festival is currently taking place in Lerwick, Shetland.
  • The annual event, held on the last Tuesday of January, sees participants dressed as Vikings march through the town.
  • Led by the Guizer Jarl, the festival culminates in a torch-lit procession and the burning of a replica longboat.
  • The tradition, which dates back to the 19th century, recreates Shetland's ancient Viking past.
  • Volunteers are responsible for building the galley boat and producing over 1,000 torches for the celebration.
