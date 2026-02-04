Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What you need to know about UK’s first-ever ‘super-university’

Rachel Reeves defends student loan system amid backlash over rising debts
  • The Universities of Greenwich and Kent have secured formal approval to merge, establishing what they describe as the UK's inaugural "super-university".
  • The new entity, currently consulting on the name London and South East University Group, is poised to become the third-largest higher education institution in the country.
  • Professor Jane Harrington, the current Vice-Chancellor at the University of Greenwich, is set to lead the combined group as its designated Vice-Chancellor when operations commence on 1 August 2026.
  • Despite the merger, both Greenwich and Kent will continue to function as distinct academic divisions, retaining their individual names, with students still applying to and graduating from their chosen university.
  • The merger, which has received official backing from the Department for Education and the Office for Students, is seen as a response to increasing financial challenges in the UK university sector, aiming to provide a stronger financial foundation.
