Engineer creates futuristic shoe to help elderly people stay on their feet
- Dr. Jiayang Li, an engineer from the University of Bristol, has developed a futuristic shoe designed to help elderly people maintain their balance and prevent falls.
- The invention was inspired by Dr. Li noticing his 89-year-old mentor, Peter Langlois, was unsteady on his feet, prompting him to apply semiconductor technology to address fall risks.
- The shoe features an insole embedded with 253 tiny sensors and an advanced microchip, which provide real-time, lab-quality data on gait and pressure points to assess balance.
- Powered by a low-voltage battery, the device can run for approximately three months on a single charge and displays detailed walking analysis on mobile phones or tablets.
- The technology will be showcased at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers conference, with plans for formal clinical evaluation and mass production to create a low-cost solution for fall prevention.
