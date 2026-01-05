Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mystery over hot object in space that’s confusing scientists

Artist’s impression of a forming galaxy cluster in the early Universe
Artist’s impression of a forming galaxy cluster in the early Universe (Lingxiao Yuan)
  • Scientists have identified an unexpectedly hot cluster of gas in the early universe, observed just 1.4 billion years after the Big Bang.
  • The gas within this cluster, designated SPT2349-56, is at least five times hotter than predicted for that cosmic period, initially causing researchers to doubt the findings.
  • The intense heat is attributed to three supermassive black holes within the cluster, a powerful phenomenon not expected so early in the universe's development.
  • This discovery challenges current understanding of how galaxy clusters, which are fundamental to the universe's structure, initially formed and evolved.
  • The findings, published in Nature and based on observations from the ALMA telescope, suggest a more explosive birth for galaxy clusters than previously theorised.
