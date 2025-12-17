Major step forward in plans for UK’s first Universal theme park
- The UK's first Universal Studios theme park has been granted planning permission to commence construction in Kempston, Hardwick, Bedfordshire.
- The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government approved the plans through a special development order, bypassing standard local planning procedures.
- Expected to open in 2031, the park is projected to attract over eight million visitors annually and provide a £50 billion boost to the British economy.
- Universal anticipates creating 20,000 construction jobs and 8,000 operational roles, supported by £500 million of public investment in rail and road infrastructure.
- The attraction is likely to feature rides based on popular film franchises such as Minions, Jaws, and Jurassic Park, with structures potentially reaching 115 metres in height.