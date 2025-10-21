Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New theory for what caused plane windshield to crack at 36,000 feet

Windshield shattered: Aircraft forced to make emergency landing
  • A United Airlines jet made an emergency landing in Salt Lake City after its windshield cracked at 36,000 feet.
  • The aircraft had taken off from Denver and was en route to Los Angeles when the incident occurred.
  • John Dean, CEO and co-founder of WindBorne Systems, said one of his company's weather balloons was likely responsible for the damage.
  • Dean reported his preliminary findings to both the NTSB and FAA, stating his balloons are designed to not pose a risk to human life.
  • WindBorne Systems has implemented immediate changes to minimize balloon time between 30,000 and 40,000 feet and is developing new avoidance technology and hardware designs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in