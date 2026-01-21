Wheel flies off United Airlines plane as it makes hard landing at Orlando airport
- A front wheel detached from a United Airlines flight during a hard landing at Orlando's main airport on Sunday, 18 January.
- The incident involved United flight 2323, which had travelled from Chicago O’Hare, with a viral video showing the wheel breaking off on impact.
- United Airlines attributed the detachment to a 'mechanical issue upon landing', while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated the aircraft became disabled after a hard landing.
- No injuries were reported among passengers, who were bussed to the terminal, and a brief ground stop was issued at the airport.
- The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred weeks after a separate event on 6 January where a Boeing 767's tyres blew out upon landing in Atlanta.