United Airlines flight to Tokyo forced to turn around after engine failure
- A United Airlines flight bound for Tokyo from Washington, D.C. was forced to return to Dulles International Airport shortly after departure on Saturday.
- The Boeing 777-200 experienced an engine power loss, which subsequently ignited a small brush fire near the airport runway.
- The flight, carrying 275 passengers and 15 crew members, landed safely at Dulles approximately an hour after taking off, with no injuries reported.
- Pilots circled the aircraft for around 45 minutes, dumping fuel as a standard safety procedure, before making the emergency landing.
- The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the incident, which involved a piece of the engine cover separating and catching fire.