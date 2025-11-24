Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

One of UK’s biggest metal recycling firms files for compulsory liquidation

Around 650 jobs are at risk
Around 650 jobs are at risk (Alamy/PA)
  • Unimetals Recycling, one of the UK's largest metals recycling firms, has filed for compulsory liquidation, placing around 650 jobs at risk.
  • The company, which operates across 28 sites nationwide and is headquartered in Stratford-upon-Avon, is expected to begin winding down operations imminently.
  • This move follows unsuccessful efforts to secure new financing or find a buyer for the struggling business.
  • Advisers had managed discussions with potential purchasers, but despite substantial interest, no deal could be finalised.
  • The government is closely monitoring the situation due to the company's significant role within Britain's vital steel supply chain.
