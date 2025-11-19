The everyday foods that are ‘causing harm’ in every human organ
- Global experts, writing in The Lancet, have warned that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are a primary cause of the “chronic disease pandemic” linked to diet.
- They argue that food firms' prioritisation of profit drives the rise of UPFs, displacing fresh options and contributing to conditions such as obesity, heart disease, cancer and early death.
- The experts highlighted that the industry's “corporate political activities”, including lobbying and influencing policy debates, are a significant barrier to effective regulation.
- While the dietary share of UPFs is below 25 per cent in some European and Asian countries, it stands at 50 per cent in the U.S. and UK, indicating a significant public health challenge.
- Although some experts call for more research to establish direct causation, the authors advocate for immediate policy action to promote whole foods, rather than delaying due to ongoing studies.