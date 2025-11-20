What are ultra-processed foods and how to avoid when grocery shopping
- Cancer Research UK (CRUK) has illustrated a typical daily diet heavily reliant on Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs).
- Examples of UPFs include sweetened cereals, pre-packaged sandwiches, frozen pizzas, chicken nuggets, and various snacks.
- A practical way to identify UPFs is by checking ingredient lists for substances not commonly used in home cooking, such as high-fructose corn syrup or specific additives.
- These foods are intentionally designed to be highly profitable, convenient, and hyper-palatable, contributing to their widespread consumption.
- The extensive consumption of UPFs is associated with various adverse health outcomes, displacing other healthier food groups.