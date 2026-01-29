Ukraine war today: Deadly Russian drone attack as Zelensky warns of ‘massive strike’
- A Russian drone attack killed three people in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region overnight, authorities said Thursday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow is planning another large-scale barrage.
- The Kremlin reiterated its invitation for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Moscow for peace talks on Thursday – it follows the countries latest exchange of their war dead and rumours that an agreement has been reached to stop striking each other’s energy infrastructure.
- Ukraine will be hit by extremely low temperatures at the beginning of next week, posing a threat to winter crops, according to emergency services and agricultural analysts – all regions except southern Ukraine will be affected by the freezing conditions between 1 February to 4 February.
- Russia and Ukraine have carried out a new exchange of their war dead, allowing relatives of those killed to bury their loved ones. Russia handed over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers and Kyiv handed back the bodies of 38 Russian soldiers in return, according to Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky.
- Ukraine is working with satellite firm SpaceX to stop Russian drones using Starlink to operate, the country’s defence minister said on Thursday.
