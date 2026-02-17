Ukraine war today: Two dead after blast at Russian military facility
- Two people were killed in a blast at a military facility in the town of Sertolovo in Russia's Leningrad region, the Mash Telegram channel reported on Tuesday. Governor Alexander Drozdenko said that the blast occurred in a military police building.
- Russia launched over 400 drones and missiles, striking targets across Ukraine, resulting in at least one fatality and 25 injuries, ahead of peace talks in Geneva.
- Ukrainian forces recaptured 78 square miles of territory from Russia in the past week, marking their most significant gain since June 2023, reportedly due to Russian troops losing Starlink access.
- A third round of US-brokered peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began in Geneva, with Ukraine's foreign minister condemning Russia's disregard for peace efforts.
- Ukraine's anti-corruption agency accused a former energy minister of laundering millions of dollars and detained him as part of a major graft investigation.
