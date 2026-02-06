Ukraine war today: Russia loses 720 troops in the past 24 hours, says Kyiv
- Russia has lost 720 of its troops in the past 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian military who said that Moscow had suffered a total of 1,244,560 casualties since the beginning of the war in February 2022.
- Russia has blamed Ukraine after a senior military general was shot outside a residential building in Moscow, state media reported. The Kremlin claimed that Kyiv was responsible for the shooting of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, without providing evidence.
- Finland has announced a €43 million package of military assistance for Ukraine – president Alexander Stubb said the aid package would include equipment from Finland’s defence industry purchased as part of the Ukraine support programme.
- Ukraine’s defence minister revealed today that Canada is supplying AIM missiles to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences.
- Donald Trump rejected an offer from his Russian counterpart to voluntarily extend the caps on strategic nuclear weapons deployments after the treaty that held them in check expired.
