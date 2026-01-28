Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine war today: Couple killed as Russia hammers Kyiv with missile attacks

Carriages burn following deadly Russian drone attack on Ukraine passenger train
  • Russia pounded cities across Ukraine with drones and a missile overnight, killing a couple near Kyiv – local media reported that the woman had a four-year-old daughter who survived the strike. Officials said four people, including two children, sought medical attention after the attack.
  • Russian drones damaged port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Odesa, on the Black Sea coast, the regional governor said on Wednesday – Three people were hurt in the attack, Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.
  • A Russian drone strike killed five people aboard a passenger train in northeastern Ukraine, prosecutors confirmed, an attack President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned as an act of terrorism.
  • Trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States to reach a resolution on the war in Ukraine are set to resume in Abu Dhabi on February 1, Russia's Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Wednesday.
  • Europe must "very rapidly" build independence in defence, Andrius Kubilius, the European Union’s defence commissioner, said on Wednesday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in