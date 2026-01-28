Ukraine war today: Couple killed as Russia hammers Kyiv with missile attacks
- Russia pounded cities across Ukraine with drones and a missile overnight, killing a couple near Kyiv – local media reported that the woman had a four-year-old daughter who survived the strike. Officials said four people, including two children, sought medical attention after the attack.
- Russian drones damaged port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Odesa, on the Black Sea coast, the regional governor said on Wednesday – Three people were hurt in the attack, Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.
- A Russian drone strike killed five people aboard a passenger train in northeastern Ukraine, prosecutors confirmed, an attack President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned as an act of terrorism.
- Trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States to reach a resolution on the war in Ukraine are set to resume in Abu Dhabi on February 1, Russia's Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Wednesday.
- Europe must "very rapidly" build independence in defence, Andrius Kubilius, the European Union’s defence commissioner, said on Wednesday.