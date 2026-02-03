Ukraine war today: Deadly Russian missile strikes hammer country’s energy systems
- Russia carried out a major attack on Ukraine overnight in what President Volodymyr Zelensky said was a breach of its commitment to hold off on attacks on energy infrastructure, a day before representatives of the two countries were due to attend US-brokered talks on ending the four-year-old all-out war.
- Russia's air attack on Ukraine's energy system overnight on Tuesday was the biggest since the start of 2026, Ukraine's leading private energy company DTEK said.
- An 85-year-old woman has been killed and five others injured in Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv and its surrounding villages in the past 24 hours, the chief of the region’s military administration said.
- The work of Ukraine's negotiating team will be adjusted after Russia's overnight attack on the energy facilities, which involved a record number of ballistic missiles, Zelensky said.
- Russia is ready for the new reality of a world with no nuclear arms control limits after the New START treaty expires later this week, Russia's point man for arms control said on Tuesday.
