Ukraine war today: Zelensky rebukes Trump as peace deal ‘compromise’ suggested

Zelensky blasts Putin's 'historical s**t' in Ukraine negotiations
  • Volodymyr Zelensky stated Ukraine is prepared for "real compromises" with Russia but will not accept "ultimatums" that undermine its independence and sovereignty.
  • Zelensky also pushed back against demands from Donald Trump for Kyiv to make concessions, calling it "not fair" to only ask Ukraine to give ground.
  • Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer will co-chair a video conference of Ukraine's 'Coalition of the Allies' on 24 February, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion.
  • Germany's defence minister ruled out acquiring nuclear weapons but discussed conventional support for France's nuclear deterrence and proposed a European version of the 'Five Eyes' intelligence alliance.
  • Ukraine anticipates several billion dollars in military exports this year, having approved its first wartime foreign sales, with allies expressing interest in its defence technology.
