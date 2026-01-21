Ukraine war today: Germany arrests woman accused of supplying information to Russian agent
- German authorities on Wednesday arrested a woman – identified only as Ilona W – accused of supplying information related to Russia's war in Ukraine to a Russian intelligence agent and helping to get him access to political events in Berlin, prosecutors said.
- President Donald Trump has said he will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky today, despite the Ukrainian president pulling out of Davos – Ukraine’s leader had initially said he would only travel to Switzerland if documents on security guarantees
- Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said he planned to discuss peace efforts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and would meet with Ukrainians later, without giving a specific date.
- Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau says it is investigating an unnamed former senior official from the president's office and a former board member of state oil and gas major Naftogaz for involvement in an alleged green energy embezzlement scheme.
- Zelensky said that nearly 60 per cent of Kyiv is still without power – 4,000 buildings are still without heat and more than half without power.