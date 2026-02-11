Ukraine war today: Father and three children killed in Russian drone strike
- Norway's chief of defence warned of a potential Russian invasion over nuclear assets in the far north, prompting Britain to announce it will double its troop presence in Norway to bolster High North defences.
- Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed Moscow would continue to observe missile and warhead limits under the expired New START nuclear treaty, provided the United States reciprocates.
- A Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Kharkiv region tragically killed a father and his three young children, with their pregnant mother sustaining serious injuries.
- The International Olympic Committee banned Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych from wearing a helmet honouring war victims, a decision Kyiv condemned as 'profoundly wrong'.
- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly planning a spring election and a referendum on a peace deal, amidst ongoing Russian drone and missile attacks across the country.
