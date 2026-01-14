Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine war today: Two million citizens wanted for evading army call-up

Emergency workers extinguish Kharkiv fires after Russian strike
  • Around two million Ukrainians are wanted for evading mobilisation while 200,000 soldiers are AWOL (absent without official leave), Ukraine’s new defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov revealed on Wednesday.
  • The European Union will dedicate most of a massive new loan program to Ukraine’s military needs over the next two years while also injecting billions into its war-ravaged economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.
  • Poland’s president Karol Nawrocki said Donald Trump is the only world leader capable of stopping Vladimir Putin, telling BBC Radio 4, that the Russian president could not be trusted.
  • Ukrainian drones were used to attack a Russian oil tanker in the Black Sea, according to the Russia’s ministry of defence.
  • Russia will not agree to a ceasefire before a peace deal, the country’s veteran foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said, adding that it would be helpful if the US updated Moscow on the latest developments in peace proposals for Ukraine.
In full

