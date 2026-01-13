Ukraine war today: Residents struggle in -15C conditions as Russia targets energy sites
- Russia launched a second major drone and missile bombardment of Ukraine in four days, officials said Tuesday, aiming again at the power grid amid freezing temperatures in an apparent snub to US-led peace efforts.
- Multiple oil tankers have been struck in an attack by drones while unloading crude oil at a terminal on Russia's coast – it is not yet clear who is behind the strikes.
- Germany indicted two Ukrainians linked to an alleged Russian spy plot to detonate packages while they were being transported across Europe, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
- Britain's envoy to the UN said Russia’s use of hypersonic ballistic missile on Ukraine last week that killed four and injured several others should be “universally condemned”.
- Ukrainian lawmakers on Tuesday voted against naming outgoing defence minister Denys Shmyhal as energy minister after president Volodymyr Zelensky proposed him for the top job.