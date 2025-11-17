Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia launches another attack on Odesa as port hit by strikes

Reuters
Firefighters work at the site of the Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine in this handout picture released November 11, 2025
Firefighters work at the site of the Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine in this handout picture released November 11, 2025 (Emergency Service of Ukraine)
  • A Russian attack on Ukraine's southern Odesa region on Monday caused fires at port and energy infrastructure facilities.
  • The assault damaged port equipment and several civilian vessels, leading to power outages at one port.
  • Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba confirmed the damage to port facilities and vessels. The attack initially cut power to 36,500 households, with 32,500 still affected by Monday morning.
  • Private energy firm DTEK reported significant damage to its facilities in the region following the overnight strike.
  • Meanwhile, Russian air defence forces destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones over seven Russian regions overnight on Monday, the defence ministry said.

