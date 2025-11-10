Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine targets US-made systems amid barrage from Russia

Zelensky calls for more sanctions against Russia after Dnipro apartment block strike
  • President Zelensky wishes to order 25 Patriot air defence systems from the United States and suggested European nations donate their existing systems to Ukraine.
  • Russia continues to bombard Ukraine with missiles and drones, specifically targeting energy infrastructure to cause widespread blackouts ahead of winter.
  • Russian attacks on the power grid have become more effective, overwhelming Ukraine's stretched air defences by targeting local substations rather than the central grid.
  • While NATO coordinates large weapons packages, the Trump administration is not providing arms to Ukraine, unlike the previous Biden administration.
  • A battle for control is ongoing in Pokrovsk, eastern Donetsk, where Russia has amassed 170,000 troops, with expectations of intensified attacks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in