Britain and France to deploy troops inside Ukraine – with Trump’s blessing

Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron and Sir Keir Starmer during a press conference (Tom Nicholson/PA)
Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron and Sir Keir Starmer during a press conference (Tom Nicholson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Britain and France signed a historic agreement in Paris, committing to deploy troops to Ukraine following any ceasefire with Russia.
  • The agreement, signed by Emmanuel Macron, Sir Keir Starmer, and Volodymyr Zelensky, received strong backing from the US president, confirmed by Jared Kushner.
  • Sir Keir stated the 'Multinational Force for Ukraine' would act as a reassurance force, establishing legal frameworks for French and UK forces to operate on Ukrainian soil and build military hubs.
  • Dubbed the 'Paris Declaration', it includes a proposed US-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism and binding commitments to support Ukraine against future Russian attacks.
  • The deal was made amidst concerns over the US president's actions, such as interest in Greenland, prompting European allies to consider taking greater responsibility for their own defence.
