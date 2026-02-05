Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Massive’ Russian drone attack hammers Ukraine’s railway network

Putin 'kept his word': Trump reacts after Russia resumes strikes
  • Russia launched a "massive" attack on railway infrastructure in Ukraine's Sumy region, targeting energy infrastructure and injuring a train driver.
  • Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba described the assault as an "act of terrorism" aimed at disrupting train traffic and undermining national stability.
  • The attack occurred ahead of the second day of high-level trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi, involving Ukraine, Russia, and the US.
  • Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated Russian forces would continue fighting until Kyiv made "right decisions," specifically demanding Ukraine withdraw troops from the Donetsk region.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky separately reported that approximately 55,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed over four years of conflict.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in