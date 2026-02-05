‘Massive’ Russian drone attack hammers Ukraine’s railway network
- Russia launched a "massive" attack on railway infrastructure in Ukraine's Sumy region, targeting energy infrastructure and injuring a train driver.
- Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba described the assault as an "act of terrorism" aimed at disrupting train traffic and undermining national stability.
- The attack occurred ahead of the second day of high-level trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi, involving Ukraine, Russia, and the US.
- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated Russian forces would continue fighting until Kyiv made "right decisions," specifically demanding Ukraine withdraw troops from the Donetsk region.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky separately reported that approximately 55,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed over four years of conflict.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks