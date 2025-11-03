Ukraine using ‘video game-style’ points system to reward killing Russians
- Ukraine's military has implemented a gamified drone attack system where units earn points for successful strikes against enemy personnel and equipment.
- These points can be exchanged for additional weapons, including drones and autonomous vehicles, through an online marketplace known as Brave1, dubbed an "Amazon-for-war".
- The "Army of Drones Bonus System" is highly popular, with over 400 units participating, and has been credited with killing or wounding 18,000 Russian soldiers in September alone.
- The reward for eliminating Russian infantry was doubled from six to 12 points, contributing to a significant increase in reported casualties compared to the previous year.
- Ukraine's first deputy prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, stated the system is expanding to other operations like reconnaissance and logistics, while also warning that Russia appears to be developing its own similar gamified warfare approach.