Zelensky to declare state of emergency after strikes cripple power grid
- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced plans to declare a state of emergency in the energy sector.
- This measure aims to address disrupted power supplies following sustained Russian attacks on the country's infrastructure.
- Crews are working around the clock to restore power and heating, particularly in Kyiv, which was severely affected by strikes last week.
- Repair efforts on thousands of apartment blocks are being complicated by frigid weather, with night-time temperatures dropping close to -20C.
- Mr Zelensky said that the state of emergency would grant authorities more options and flexibility to tackle the aftermath of the attacks, as previous efforts were deemed insufficient.