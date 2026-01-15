Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelensky to declare state of emergency after strikes cripple power grid

  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced plans to declare a state of emergency in the energy sector.
  • This measure aims to address disrupted power supplies following sustained Russian attacks on the country's infrastructure.
  • Crews are working around the clock to restore power and heating, particularly in Kyiv, which was severely affected by strikes last week.
  • Repair efforts on thousands of apartment blocks are being complicated by frigid weather, with night-time temperatures dropping close to -20C.
  • Mr Zelensky said that the state of emergency would grant authorities more options and flexibility to tackle the aftermath of the attacks, as previous efforts were deemed insufficient.

