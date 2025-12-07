Zelensky to return to UK for Ukraine peace talks
- Sir Keir Starmer will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at Downing Street to discuss Ukraine's post-war security.
- The meeting will address ongoing talks between US and Ukrainian officials aimed at securing an agreement for Ukraine's future.
- This follows a previous virtual meeting of the 'coalition of the willing', convened by Sir Keir and Mr Macron, to establish a European peacekeeping force for Ukraine.
- Peace remains a distant prospect in Ukraine, which recently experienced a massive Russian drone and missile attack targeting its energy infrastructure.
- US and Ukrainian negotiators are continuing talks in Florida on an American-backed peace plan, parts of which Russia has rejected, while the US national security strategy commits to Ukraine's survival and improving relations with Moscow.