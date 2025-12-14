Russia ‘hits civilian ship’ with drone attack ahead of Ukraine peace talks
- Ukraine's navy accused Russia of deliberately attacking a civilian Turkish vessel, the Viva, with a drone in Ukraine's exclusive economic zone.
- The vessel, carrying sunflower oil to Egypt with 11 Turkish citizens on board, sustained no injuries and continued its journey.
- Ukraine stated the strike occurred in open sea, outside its air defence range, and accused Russia of breaching maritime laws.
- This incident follows a previous attack on Friday where Russia reportedly damaged three Turkish-owned vessels in Ukrainian ports, causing a large fire on one.
- Separately, an envoy for Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are scheduled to meet Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Berlin for peace talks.