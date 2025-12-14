Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia ‘hits civilian ship’ with drone attack ahead of Ukraine peace talks

Trump says US will attend Ukraine peace talks with Europe but doesn’t want to ‘waste time’
  • Ukraine's navy accused Russia of deliberately attacking a civilian Turkish vessel, the Viva, with a drone in Ukraine's exclusive economic zone.
  • The vessel, carrying sunflower oil to Egypt with 11 Turkish citizens on board, sustained no injuries and continued its journey.
  • Ukraine stated the strike occurred in open sea, outside its air defence range, and accused Russia of breaching maritime laws.
  • This incident follows a previous attack on Friday where Russia reportedly damaged three Turkish-owned vessels in Ukrainian ports, causing a large fire on one.
  • Separately, an envoy for Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are scheduled to meet Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Berlin for peace talks.
