Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US and Russia agree to resume military dialogue during peace talks

Next round of talks on war settlement likely to take place in US, says Zelensky
  • The US and Russia have agreed to resume high-level dialogue between their militaries, a channel of communication that was suspended in late 2021 prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • This agreement was a key outcome of trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi involving the US, Russia, and Ukraine, with the US military crediting progress to President Trump's goal of peace, facilitated by Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
  • A prisoner exchange saw 314 individuals, 157 from each side, returned to their respective countries, marking the first such swap in about five months.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the talks as constructive but "not easy", indicating that the next round is likely to take place in the US.
  • Separately, a Russian drone strike killed two people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, while Ukrainian shelling caused "serious damage" in the Russian city of Belgorod.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in