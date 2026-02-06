US and Russia agree to resume military dialogue during peace talks
- The US and Russia have agreed to resume high-level dialogue between their militaries, a channel of communication that was suspended in late 2021 prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- This agreement was a key outcome of trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi involving the US, Russia, and Ukraine, with the US military crediting progress to President Trump's goal of peace, facilitated by Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
- A prisoner exchange saw 314 individuals, 157 from each side, returned to their respective countries, marking the first such swap in about five months.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the talks as constructive but "not easy", indicating that the next round is likely to take place in the US.
- Separately, a Russian drone strike killed two people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, while Ukrainian shelling caused "serious damage" in the Russian city of Belgorod.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks