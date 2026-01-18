Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

More than 200,000 households left without power in Ukraine

'Ukraine delegation in US to brief officials on Russian strikes' says Zelensky as he urges diplomatic progress
  • Hundreds of thousands of households in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine, particularly the Zaporizhzhia region, have been left without power.
  • The Moscow-installed governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, reported that more than 200,000 households across nearly 400 settlements lost electricity on Sunday.
  • Balitsky attributed the widespread power cuts to damage caused by alleged Ukrainian drone strikes, though Kyiv has not issued a comment.
  • This incident follows a pattern of Russia targeting Ukraine's power grid and energy infrastructure, which Kyiv has described as ”weaponising winter”.
  • Separately, Russia also targeted energy infrastructure in the Odesa region, causing a fire, and injuring at least six people in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in