Ukraine war today: UK steps up aid after Russia targets energy grid
- Britain has announced an urgent £20 million in emergency energy support for Ukraine, earmarked to repair and protect the power grid after devastating Russian strikes.
- The UK is also expanding its British-Ukrainian school-twinning scheme under the "100 Year Partnership", committing to add 300 more schools over the next three years.
- International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva has met with top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and inspected energy infrastructure damaged in the strikes.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to US President Donald Trump's claim that he is preventing an end to the war, saying Kyiv will "never be an obstacle to peace".
- At least 27 Russian soldiers were killed for each Ukrainian soldier lost in the battle to regain the key city of Kupiansk, a recent intelligence assessment provided to the British military shows.