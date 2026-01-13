Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine war today: Russia’s ballistic missile strike condemned as ‘dangerous escalation’

  • The UK and US have condemned Russia's use of the nuclear-capable Oreshnik ballistic missile in Ukraine, calling it a “dangerous and inexplicable escalation” at an emergency meeting called by the UN Security Council.
  • Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, has threatened Ukraine to accept Moscow’s terms for ending the war or watch the negotiations worsen.
  • Meanwhile, Russia is being accused of using African citizens as “meat for the meat grinder”, with video showing Russian troops allegedly strapping a landmine to an African mercenary’s chest and asking him to run through no man’s land.
  • Ukraine attacked Russia’s Taganrog city, which hosts a number of military facilities, on Tuesday morning.
  • The year 2025 was the deadliest for civilians in Ukraine since 2022, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said.

