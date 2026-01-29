Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Russian forces suffer ‘heaviest battlefield losses seen since WWII’

Carriages burn following deadly Russian drone attack on Ukraine passenger train
  • Russian forces have sustained 1.2 million casualties, including as many as 325,000 deaths, in Ukraine, marking the heaviest losses for any major power since the Second World War, according to a study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
  • The Kremlin dismissed the casualty figures as unreliable, asserting that only data from the Russian defence ministry should be trusted.
  • Elsewhere, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of an ”act of terrorism” after a drone strike on a civilian train killed at least five people and warned that Russia is preparing a ”new massive strike”, which he believes discredits diplomatic peace talks.
  • Three people were killed in overnight Russian drone attacks in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, according to the area’s governor, with drones striking the city of Vilnyansk.
  • Trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US are scheduled to continue in Abu Dhabi, following earlier talks that concluded without a deal but with both sides expressing openness to further dialogue.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in