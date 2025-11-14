Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine says Russia is preparing for war in Europe as soon as 2029

Zelensky calls for more sanctions against Russia after Dnipro apartment block strike
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Ukraine’s allies that Russia is preparing for a "big war" in Europe by 2029 or 2030.
  • Zelensky urged international allies to intensify sanctions on the Russian economy and weapons to decrease Moscow's capabilities.
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Vladimir Putin's belief that he can outlast Ukraine's allies is a “clear miscalculation”, calling for renewed efforts to bring him to negotiations.
  • The Kremlin claimed Ukraine would eventually need to negotiate, asserting that Kyiv's negotiating position worsens daily, while Ukraine rejects ceding occupied territories as part of any peace deal.
  • The EU is exploring various methods to secure more funding for Ukraine, including the potential seizure of frozen Russian assets.
