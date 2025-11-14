Ukraine says Russia is preparing for war in Europe as soon as 2029
- President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Ukraine’s allies that Russia is preparing for a "big war" in Europe by 2029 or 2030.
- Zelensky urged international allies to intensify sanctions on the Russian economy and weapons to decrease Moscow's capabilities.
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Vladimir Putin's belief that he can outlast Ukraine's allies is a “clear miscalculation”, calling for renewed efforts to bring him to negotiations.
- The Kremlin claimed Ukraine would eventually need to negotiate, asserting that Kyiv's negotiating position worsens daily, while Ukraine rejects ceding occupied territories as part of any peace deal.
- The EU is exploring various methods to secure more funding for Ukraine, including the potential seizure of frozen Russian assets.