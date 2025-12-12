Ukraine ‘strikes Russian weapons ships’ in Caspian Sea
- Ukraine's special forces said they conducted an operation with a local resistance movement to strike two Russian ships in the Caspian Sea.
- The vessels, identified as the Composer Rakhmaninoff and the Askar-Sarydzha, were reportedly transporting weapons and military equipment.
- The ships were hit off the coast of Russia's Kalmykia republic, though the method of attack and extent of damage were not specified.
- Both ships are said to be sanctioned by the U.S. for their involvement in carrying military cargoes between Iran and Russia.
- The 'Black Spark' resistance movement reportedly provided crucial intelligence regarding the ships' movements and cargo.