Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine ‘strikes Russian weapons ships’ in Caspian Sea

Trump says US will attend Ukraine peace talks with Europe but doesn’t want to ‘waste time’
  • Ukraine's special forces said they conducted an operation with a local resistance movement to strike two Russian ships in the Caspian Sea.
  • The vessels, identified as the Composer Rakhmaninoff and the Askar-Sarydzha, were reportedly transporting weapons and military equipment.
  • The ships were hit off the coast of Russia's Kalmykia republic, though the method of attack and extent of damage were not specified.
  • Both ships are said to be sanctioned by the U.S. for their involvement in carrying military cargoes between Iran and Russia.
  • The 'Black Spark' resistance movement reportedly provided crucial intelligence regarding the ships' movements and cargo.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in