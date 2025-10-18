Allies giving Ukraine false hope in Russia war, says British army chief
- Britain's most senior army officer, Field Marshal Lord Richards, says that Ukraine cannot win its war with Russia and should negotiate peace terms.
- Lord Richards told the Independent’s podcast World of Trouble that Western allies have encouraged Ukraine to fight but failed to provide the necessary means to win, particularly manpower, without direct Nato involvement.
- His remarks followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington DC to meet US President Donald Trump, where he sought Tomahawk cruise missiles for Ukraine.
- Mr Trump appeared hesitant to provide American weapons, citing the need to maintain US stockpiles, though he seemed open to a drone technology exchange with Ukraine.
- Lord Richards' pessimistic outlook on Ukraine's chances contrasts with some of Mr Trump's recent, more optimistic statements regarding the conflict.