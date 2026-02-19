Tensions between US and Ukraine rise after peace talks with Russia end abruptly
- The White House has criticised Volodymyr Zelensky after he accused the US of exerting undue pressure on Kyiv to end the war.
- Zelensky stated that Trump's insistence on Ukraine compromising was 'not fair' ahead of trilateral talks in Geneva.
- White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt defended Trump, asserting he believes the conflict is 'very unfair' for Russians, Ukrainians, and American taxpayers.
- The Geneva talks concluded abruptly after just two hours, with Zelensky expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of progress on 'sensitive political matters'.
- Both sides have indicated a willingness to continue peace talks in the future, although no specific timeline or location has been established.
