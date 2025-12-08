Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Ukraine and US are still divided over a Russia war peace plan

'Conversation constructive, although not easy', Zelensky on talks with US
  • Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of continued territorial divisions between the US and Kyiv, specifically concerning their positions on the Donbas region.
  • Zelensky's remarks came after Donald Trump criticised Ukraine's handling of peace negotiations, suggesting Zelensky is not ready for a deal.
  • The Ukrainian president stated that the US, Russia and Ukraine do not hold a unified view on the future of Donbas, including Donetsk and Luhansk.
  • An earlier US proposal had suggested total Russian control of Donbas, which would involve Kyiv ceding territory it currently holds.
  • Zelensky is scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London, followed by meetings with EU and Nato chiefs in Brussels.
