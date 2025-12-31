Zelensky says Trump considering deploying US troops to Ukraine
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is discussing the possibility of hosting US troops as part of peace talks with US President Donald Trump.
- Mr Zelensky said that a US troop presence in Ukraine would provide significant security guarantees for Kyiv.
- The White House declined to comment on the issue.
- Mr Zelensky reiterated his commitment to ongoing peace talks, expressing readiness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in any format.
- Moscow, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of a 91-drone attack on President Putin's personal residence, but Ukraine's foreign minister said that Russia failed to provide credible evidence for its claims.