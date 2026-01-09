Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump makes bold Putin claim about US and Europe

Video Player Placeholder
Russian drone attack on Kyiv kills four, triggers fires
  • Donald Trump has claimed Vladimir Putin "fears the US" but not Europe in his latest broadside against Washington’s closest allies.
  • In remarks likely to alarm European leaders, Trump suggested that a mission to capture the Russian President, mirroring the operation to seize Nicolas Maduro, would be "not necessary".
  • He told reporters: "Putin is not afraid of Europe. He's afraid of the United States of America as led by me. There's no fear of Europe."
  • Trump also repeated claims that Europe had "fallen behind" with areas that were "not recognisable" due to immigration.
  • He and his "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) allies have frequently backed far-right parties in Europe.
