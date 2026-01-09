Trump makes bold Putin claim about US and Europe
- Donald Trump has claimed Vladimir Putin "fears the US" but not Europe in his latest broadside against Washington’s closest allies.
- In remarks likely to alarm European leaders, Trump suggested that a mission to capture the Russian President, mirroring the operation to seize Nicolas Maduro, would be "not necessary".
- He told reporters: "Putin is not afraid of Europe. He's afraid of the United States of America as led by me. There's no fear of Europe."
- Trump also repeated claims that Europe had "fallen behind" with areas that were "not recognisable" due to immigration.
- He and his "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) allies have frequently backed far-right parties in Europe.